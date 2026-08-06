Manipur: CRPF constable dies by suicide at Motbung camp, Kangpokpi

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable undergoing pre-induction training allegedly died by suicide inside a CRPF camp at Motbung in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on August 5, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Vineet Singh, a resident of Purvabajirao village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. He was attached to F/112 Battalion, CRPF, and was undergoing pre-induction training with C/122 Company at the Motbung camp under Sapermeina Police Station.

According to police, the constable allegedly used his issued INSAS service rifle to shoot himself under the chin at around 8 am inside the camp.

Following the incident, Sapermeina Police registered an unnatural death case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The body has been sent for legal formalities, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be established.

According to the Manipur Police Administrative Report (2025-26), more than 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) are currently deployed across the state in view of the prevailing security situation.

These include 206 companies of the CRPF, 100 companies of the Border Security Force (BSF), 21 Assam Rifles units, six companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), five companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), besides personnel from the Army and Manipur Police.

In June this year, two battalions of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were also deployed to strengthen counter-insurgency operations, recover looted weapons, dismantle illegal bunkers and dominate vulnerable areas.

Manipur has remained under prolonged ethnic unrest since May 3, 2023, following clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. More recently, tensions have also surfaced between Kuki-Zo and Tangkhul Naga groups in parts of Ukhrul district.

The violence since 2023 has claimed around 260 lives and displaced more than 60,000 people across the state.