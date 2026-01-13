Manipur: CRPF distributes welfare items under civic outreach drive in Kangpokpi

The 94 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a Civic Action Programme at the Superintendent of Police’s Office in Kangpokpi, underscoring its commitment to community welfare beyond conventional security duties.

Held under the guidance of the Commandant, 94 Battalion CRPF, the programme was executed by D/94 Battalion and focused on addressing both livelihood support and community development needs. As part of the initiative, the CRPF distributed a range of essential welfare items to local beneficiaries, including agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, along with home solar lamps, garbage bins and sports equipment like volleyballs, footballs and carrom boards.

The initiative drew widespread appreciation from local residents for its practical approach towards supporting farmers, promoting cleanliness, encouraging renewable energy use and fostering youth engagement through sports.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Pushkar Bhardwaj, Second-in-Command (2IC), 94 Battalion CRPF, reaffirmed the force’s commitment to people-centric policing and inclusive community outreach. He emphasised that Civic Action Programmes play a vital role in building mutual trust, cooperation and coordination between the CRPF and the local population, and assured that such initiatives would continue in the future.

The event witnessed the presence of senior CRPF officials, including Jai Prakash Singh, Deputy Commandant; Shashi Bhushan Toppo, Assistant Commandant; and Inspector Rakesh Ranjan Singh, Company Officer of D/94 Battalion. Chairmen and vice-chairmen of various local wards, along with prominent citizens, also attended the programme, reflecting strong community participation and collective support.

The Civic Action Programme once again highlighted the CRPF’s sustained efforts to go beyond its core security mandate and actively contribute to social welfare, development and harmonious civil–force relations in Kangpokpi and surrounding areas.