In a remarkable gesture of community outreach, the 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hosted a Civic Action Program (CAP) and Free Medical Camp at Gelnel Village in Kangpokpi District, reaffirming its dedication to fostering goodwill and addressing the needs of remote communities.

The initiative, led by Rajendra Narayan Dash, IPS, IG of the CRPF M&N Sector, was guided by Manish Kumar Sachar, DIG (Ops) KPI, and supervised by Pramod Kumar Sahoo, Commandant of the 112 Battalion. With a turnout of over 150 villagers, the event underscored the CRPF's ongoing commitment to community empowerment.

Dignitaries such as Village Chief N. Khongsai, members of the village authority, Second-in-Command Mukesh Taterway, CMO Dr. Umashankar Verma, Assistant Commandant T.S. Baite, and other senior officers, including Assistant Commandant Shivraj Mahulya, graced the occasion.

During his address, the Village Chief expressed profound gratitude for the CRPF's role in ensuring security and fostering development in the region. He emphasized the importance of strengthening bonds between security forces and local communities to promote sustained peace.

A comprehensive medical camp, supported by staff from PHC Tujang Waichuong, provided critical healthcare services, addressing the immediate medical needs of the villagers. Additionally, essential supplies such as sports equipment, solar lamps, syntax tanks, flexi pipes, school bags, and dustbins were distributed to improve the community's quality of life.

Cultural performances by youth clubs from Gelnel B. and Rijartal Nepali Villages added vibrancy to the event, celebrating the region’s rich heritage and unity.

Second-in-Command Mukesh Taterway reiterated the CRPF's commitment to building trust and supporting the local populace. He extended his gratitude to the villagers for their participation and assured them of the CRPF's continued efforts to enhance the region’s well-being.

The villagers expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the CRPF's proactive measures, lauding the 112 Battalion’s dedication to their welfare.

The event stands as a testament to the CRPF's motto, "Service and Loyalty," highlighting its role as a dependable ally in promoting development and unity in Kangpokpi's remote regions.