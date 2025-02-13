A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan opened fire, killing two of his colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others before taking his own life using his service weapon on Thursday, February 13 evening.



According to Manipur Police, the incident took place around 8 pm inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang, located in the Imphal West District.





The police described the incident as a suspected case of fratricide.

"In an unfortunate incident, at around 8 pm tonight, a suspected case of fratricide occurred inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang, Imphal West District, where one CRPF jawan opened fire, killing two of his own colleagues on the spot and injuring eight others," the Manipur Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



The police also confirmed that the CRPF jawan subsequently committed suicide using his service weapon. "The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF. Senior officers from both the Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot," the Manipur Police statement read.