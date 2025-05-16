In a tragic incident during an anti-Maoist operation, Maharabam Prabo Singh (46), a CRPF officer from Manipur, lost his life after being struck by lightning in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa, Jharkhand.

Singh was from the West Imphal district, Manipur.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM amidst heavy rainfall while Singh, the Second-in-Command of the 26th Battalion, was on a joint operation with Jharkhand Police in the Maoist-affected Baliva forests.

He was critically injured by the lightning strike and later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Friday.



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Three other personnel were also seriously injured in the same incident:

Assistant Commandant Subir Mandal (CRPF)

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sudesh (Jharkhand Jaguar Force)

Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandlal Hansda (Jharkhand Jaguar Force)

All were part of the coordinated counter-insurgency mission targeting Maoist activity in the region.

Taking to social media, the CRPF paid tribute to the fallen officer:

"On 15th May 2025, during an anti-Maoist operation conducted by 26 Battalion of #CRPF in the Chhotanagra region of West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, Second-in-Command Shri Maharabam Prabo Singh tragically lost his life after being struck by lightning. #CRPF offers heartfelt tributes to the brave officer who laid down his life in the line of duty under such unfortunate circumstances. In this moment of profound grief, the entire Force stands in solidarity with the bereaved family."

The injured personnel are currently under treatment, and their condition remains critical but stable, according to sources.