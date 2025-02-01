The 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a Civic Action Program (CAP) at Taphou Kuki Village, in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district, Manipur, aimed at fostering goodwill and strengthening ties with the local community.

The event saw the active participation of around 250 villagers, including the village chief Lenkhomang Chongloi and members of the village authority, under the leadership of Vimal Kumar Bist, IG, CRPF M&N Sector, and Manish Kumar Sachar, DIG (Ops) KPI, and the overall supervision of Mukesh Taterway, Second-in-Command.

Conveying gratitude towards the 112 Bn CRPF for ensuring stability and security in the region, Chongloi emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between central security forces and local communities and urged CRPF officers to act as a neutral force to maintain peace and tranquillity. He assured the village’s support to CRPF in its future initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, second-in-Command Mukesh Taterway reiterated CRPF’s commitment to fostering strong ties with local communities. He thanked the villagers for their participation and assured them that CRPF remains dedicated to ensuring the well-being of the people in the region.

As part of the programme, essential supplies and sports equipment were distributed to the villagers, including, football and volleyball kits (with nets); syntex water tanks and flexi pipes; solar lamps for sustainable energy solutions; school bags for students and dustbins to promote cleanliness.

To celebrate the cultural heritage of the community, traditional Kuki cultural dances and solo performances were presented by the local youth club, adding a festive spirit to the occasion.

Villagers welcomed the initiative, lauding the 112 Bn CRPF for its community-driven approach. Many expressed their appreciation for the CAP, emphasising that such programmes enhance trust and cooperation between security forces and local populations.