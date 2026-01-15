Manipur: CRPF strengthens community trust, concludes fortnight-long civic action drive in Kangpokpi

The 94 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday, January 15 concluded its fortnight-long Civic Action Programme in Kangpokpi district, reinforcing its commitment to people-centric policing, community welfare and inclusive development in Manipur’s sensitive hill region.



The closing ceremony was held at Gamgiphai village and was organised by the F and G Companies of the battalion, marking the culmination of a two-week civic engagement drive that touched several villages across Kangpokpi. The programme stood as a symbol of partnership and cooperation, strengthening the relationship between the CRPF and the local population through tangible development support and sustained interaction.



The event was attended by Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Range Kangpokpi, as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Vinod Kumar, Commandant, 94 Battalion CRPF, along with senior officers and personnel of the unit.



As part of the initiative, the CRPF distributed a range of essential and development-oriented items among residents of Gamgiphai and neighbouring villages. These included solar street lights, individual solar lamps, sewing machines, garbage bins and sports kits, aimed at enhancing basic infrastructure, promoting cleanliness, supporting women’s livelihood opportunities and encouraging youth participation in sports and physical fitness.



The Civic Action Programme began two weeks ago at Saparmeina, led by the A and C Companies, and subsequently expanded to Khenjang, Damdei and Kangpokpi, before culminating in Thursday’s large-scale event at Gamgiphai—underscoring the battalion’s sustained and widespread community engagement.



Addressing a large gathering of villagers, Commandant Vinod Kumar extended New Year greetings and reiterated that the central objective of the initiative was to strengthen the unbreakable bond of trust between the CRPF and the local communities. He stressed that mutual cooperation, trust and collective responsibility are critical for ensuring lasting peace, stability and development in the region.



In a poignant display of cultural respect and appreciation, villagers from nearby areas honoured Assistant Commandants H. S. Meena, P. K. Jena and Ashok Kumar Singh for their dedicated service. The officers were felicitated with the traditional Saipikhup shawl, regarded as the highest symbol of honour in Kuki culture.



Speaking on behalf of the villagers, a local representative expressed heartfelt gratitude to the 94 Battalion CRPF, stating that the civic assistance would have a long-term positive impact on the daily lives of the people and further strengthen cooperation between civilians and security forces.