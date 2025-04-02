The 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 35th Raising Day with grandeur and enthusiasm at its Battalion Headquarters in Kangpokpi. The event featured solemn tributes, sports competitions, and vibrant cultural performances, highlighting the battalion’s rich history of service and valor.

The celebrations commenced with a homage to the martyrs at the Battalion’s Martyrs Memorial, led by Shri Ranjan Kumar Baruah, Commandant, 112 Bn, CRPF. Accompanied by gazetted officers, subordinate officers, and jawans, he paid respects to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. In his address, Commandant Baruah extended heartfelt congratulations to all soldiers and their families, emphasizing the battalion’s legacy of courage and dedication.

To mark the occasion, a series of sports competitions were held, fostering teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie among the personnel. Officers and jawans actively participated, demonstrating their agility, skills, and competitive spirit.

The evening celebrations were inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Manish Kumar Sachar, DIGP (OPS), CRPF Range, Kangpokpi, who lit the ceremonial lamp. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Shri Ranjan Kumar Baruah, Commandant 112 Bn, and Shri Manoj Prabhakar, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, along with other senior officers.

Jawans showcased spectacular cultural performances, enthralling the audience with traditional dances and musical acts. Their performances added to the grandeur of the evening, celebrating the battalion’s rich traditions.

In recognition of excellence, Chief Guest Shri Manish Kumar Sachar and Commandant Baruah felicitated outstanding performers and artists with awards and prizes, encouraging their zeal and dedication. Mementos were also presented to the honored guests as a token of appreciation for their support.

The celebrations concluded with a traditional Bara-Khana, where officers and personnel shared a meal, reinforcing the bond of unity and brotherhood that defines the CRPF spirit.

The 35th Raising Day of the 112 Battalion, CRPF, was not just a milestone celebration but a reaffirmation of its commitment to duty, discipline, and national service.