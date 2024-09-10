Curfew has been imposed in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Ngarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restrict the movement of individuals outside their residences from 1st September 2024, until further notice.

Earlier, a relaxation of the curfew was granted from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 10th September 2024. However, this relaxation has now been lifted with effect from 11:00 AM on 10th September 2024.



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"Now, in supersession of all earlier orders issued in this regard, the curfew relaxation period for 10th September 2024 (Tuesday) is hereby lifted with effect from 11:00 AM of today i.e. 10th September 2024," states the order.

The curfew is now in full force in Imphal East district until further orders.

Individuals involved in essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Press and Electronic Media, and Court are exempted from the curfew.

Additionally, municipal officials, power staff, petrol pump workers, flight passengers, and media personnel are also allowed to move despite the restrictions.