Amid rising apprehensions of unrest, a public curfew has been imposed in Konsakhul and Leilon Vaiphei villages under Kangchup Geljang Sub-division of Kangpokpi district, Manipur.



The decision was announced by District Magistrate Mahesh Chaudhari following concerns raised by Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi about a potential breach of peace and danger to public safety in the region.



The directive, issued under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the BNSS Act, 2023, aims to curb the movement of people in and around the affected areas to prevent disturbances and safeguard human lives and properties.



The Superintendent of Police, in a communication dated January 11, 2025, highlighted the likelihood of significant threats to public tranquility. Given the urgent nature of the situation, the order was issued ex-parte, without prior notice, to ensure swift action.



The curfew is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. Authorities have instructed the public to adhere strictly to the restrictions.





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