The curfew in Manipur's violence-hit Churachandpur district has been partially removed for three hours on Sunday May 7 morning to allow residents to shop for necessities like food and medicine, according to a notification released by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The announcement stated that from 7 am to 10 am, the curfew imposed by section 144 of the CrPC would be removed. Curfew was loosened earlier on Saturday as well, from 3 to 5 p.m.

With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district & after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I’m pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below; pic.twitter.com/c0puVJcX2G — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 6, 2023

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Saturday night, sharing a copy of the notification, “With the law and order situation improving in Churachandpur district and after talks were held between the state government and various stakeholders, I'm pleased to share that the curfew will be partially relaxed as per the details shared below".

The notification issued by Churachandpur district magistrate Sharath Chandra Arroju said, "Subsequent relaxations shall be reviewed and notified based on the assessment of the prevailing law and order situation." Initial curfew restrictions were put in place on May 3 as a result of violent conflicts between tribal people and the predominately Meitei community.