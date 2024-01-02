The Manipur government has announced relaxation in curfew in four valley based districts on January 3 amid the recent incidents of violence in the state.

As per notifications issued by the government, curfew has been relaxed in the valley based districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur.

As per the relaxation by the authorities, general public will be allowed to move out of their houses from the period of 5 am till 10 pm. However, the relaxation in the district of Bishnupur is from 5 am till 9 pm.

The relaxation does not include any gathering, sit-in protest or rallies without obtaining approval through competent authorities. The shops and other retail outlets shall be allowed to open during the period of relaxation. It has also been mentioned that no person shall carry any arm of any kind during the period of relaxation for inciting violence.

In Thoubal, during the period of relaxation, not more than four persons are allowed to gather at a place.

However, the movement of persons belonging to essential services have been exempted from the imposition of curfew after the expiry of the said period of the relaxation.

Noteworthy is that the curfew had been imposed on valley based districts of Manipur following the firing incident at Lilong Chingjao in Thoubal district that left four persons dead and fourteen others injured.

The incident saw armed miscreants opened fire at people which left four persons dead and fourteen other injured. As per reports, the armed miscreants came wearing police uniforms in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators were set on fire by an angry mob.

Apart from curfew in all valley based districts, additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive places where trouble may occur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had appealed for peace in the state and asked people not to take law into their hands and cooperate with the authorities. He had also assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.