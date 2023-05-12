In a bid to restore normalcy in Manipur, the state government has relaxed the curfew for seven hours in various districts. Many people have come out for normal activities during this period. However, surveillance is still on, and continuous deployment of forces is in place.

The government is taking relief measures, which are being monitored at the highest level. In addition, the recovery of 423 arms and 6697 ammunitions has been made, and a total of 339 cases have been registered.

The state government has urged political parties not to play politics at this juncture and to focus on helping the people of Manipur. In the line of duty for the country and the state, a rifleman of the 5th MR, Heisnam Jiten Singh, lost his life. The government has assured that all benefits will be given to the family of the deceased as per the government rules.Chief Minister, Ministers, and MLAs paid floral tributes and expressed sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

The government has also refuted local newspapers' reports that it has lost to SoO cadres. Such statements are very unfortunate, and the government appeals that such irresponsible statements should not be made. The government and the security forces are taking all steps to ensure the safety of the people.