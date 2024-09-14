The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West have announced a relaxation of curfew restrictions on Saturday, from 5 am to 4 pm, to allow residents to purchase essential items such as food, medicines, and other necessities.

The curfew, which was imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been in place since September 1.

The separate orders said that the relaxation is strictly limited to essential activities, and any large gatherings, rallies, protests, or unlawful activities will not be permitted during this period.

Additionally, passengers travelling to and from the airport will not be affected by the restrictions, the order added.



Also Read: Manipur: Curfew imposed in Imphal East and West districts amid law and order concerns

Curfew was earlier imposed in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Ngarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restrict the movement of individuals outside their residences from 1st September 2024, until further notice.

Individuals involved in essential services such as Health, Electricity, PHED, Press and Electronic Media, and Court are exempted from the curfew.

Additionally, municipal officials, power staff, petrol pump workers, flight passengers, and media personnel are also allowed to move despite the restrictions.