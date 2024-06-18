In a bid to ease restrictions on public movement, the District Magistrate of Jiribam, Manipur, has announced the relaxation of curfew orders within the municipal area. The decision comes amidst efforts to facilitate essential purchases amid ongoing prohibitory measures.

Since June 6, strict Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure had been enforced across Jiribam District, limiting residents' movement outside their homes. However, recognizing the need for public access to vital supplies such as medicines and food items, the Superintendent of Police has advocated for a temporary relaxation.

Accordingly, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on 19th June, 2024, residents within the jurisdiction of Jiribam Municipal Council are permitted to venture out for essential purchases. This relaxation aims to alleviate hardships faced by the general public during the ongoing restrictions.

The District Magistrate stated that the relaxed period does not extend to gatherings, protests, or any unlawful activities, cautioning against large-scale movements that could jeopardize public safety.