Manipur: CVDF rejects KSO shutdown call, says Zomi areas not bound by Kuki-Zo decisions

The Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) has opposed the 24-hour total shutdown called by the Kuki Students’ Organisation, Churachandpur (KSO), stating that the call has no legitimacy or acceptance in Zomi-inhabited areas under its protection.

In a press statement issued on February 4, the CVDF said the shutdown does not apply to Zomi areas and cannot be enforced without prior acknowledgement and consent of the CVDF. It maintained that the organisation issuing the call has no authority to impose such measures in Zomi regions.

The CVDF also rejected the “Lungthu Resolution” adopted at a conclave held in Guwahati, asserting that the Zomi community was neither represented at the meeting nor bound by any decisions taken under the Kuki-Zo framework.

Referring to an earlier decision of the Zomi Council, the CVDF said the council’s Annual General Assembly held in May 2024 had formally rejected the term “Kuki-Zo” as a collective identity. It also opposed any attempt to include Zomi areas under identities or frameworks not accepted by the community.

The CVDF warned that any effort to enforce shutdowns or disrupt normal life in Zomi areas would be treated as unauthorised. It appealed to residents to remain calm and carry on with their daily activities.