Manipur: Cyber crime police arrest 58-year-old man over obscene remarks against woman on Facebook

The Cyber Crime Police Station in Manipur has registered a case over the alleged posting of obscene and derogatory remarks against a woman on Facebook and arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as Paonam Dhaneshwor, 58, son of late P Kulla Singh, a resident of Khurai Kongpal Sajor Leikai in Imphal East district.

According to the police, the case was registered after the alleged objectionable content was posted on Facebook. During the course of the investigation, police identified and arrested Dhaneshwor in connection with the offence.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The Cyber Crime Police Station has advised citizens to refrain from posting or sharing obscene, derogatory or objectionable content on social media platforms, particularly material that could cause harassment, humiliation or harm to an individual's dignity and reputation.