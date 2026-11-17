Manipur has received international recognition for its women-led dairy cooperative movement highlighting the role of women dairy farmers in promoting sustainable livelihoods winning the Dairy Innovation Award 2026 at the International Dairy Federation (IDF) World Dairy Summit in Auckland, New Zealand.



The initiative was themed as "Manipur Dairy in India: Building Bridges through Women-Centric Cooperation for Sustainable Livelihood Development".

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh felicitated the team associated with the award-winning film at a programme held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal, on Monday.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with Wangkheimayum Renubala Devi and Yumnam Roma Devi, two dairy farmers associated with the Elankhanpokpi Multipurpose Women Dairy Cooperatives Society Limited in Elankhanpokpi Mayai Leikai, Kakching district.

Appreciating their contributions and hard work, Singh said the possibility of extending assistance to them under the Manipur Startup Scheme would be examined.

The award recognises the contribution of women-led dairy cooperatives towards strengthening rural livelihoods, promoting socio-economic development and advancing sustainability in the dairy sector.

Manipur Dairy, an initiative of the Manipur government managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), received the international recognition amid ongoing efforts to revive and strengthen the state's dairy cooperative sector.

As part of this initiative, the management of Manipur Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd. (MMPCU), also known as Manipur Dairy, was handed over to the NDDB through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 31, 2025, between the Government of Manipur, NDDB and MMPCU.

The NDDB formally assumed management of Manipur Dairy on April 2, 2025.

The partnership between the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Manipur, MMPCU and NDDB aims to strengthen dairy institutions and revive the cooperative movement in the state while improving the economic prospects of dairy farmers.

With technical and managerial support from NDDB, Manipur Dairy is working towards strengthening dairy cooperatives, increasing milk production, expanding organised milk procurement and marketing networks, and promoting nutritional and economic development.

The international award also highlights the role of institutional partnerships and women-centric cooperative initiatives in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthening the rural economy across communities in Manipur.

The delegation was led by Dr Sabya Sachi Roy, Regional Head of NDDB, Kolkata. The programme was attended by Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, Secretary, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry; Dr L Arunkumar Singh, Director, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry; and Seram Kennedy Singh, Managing Director of MMPCU.