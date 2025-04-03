Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar has expanded relief operations beyond the district headquarters, visiting multiple camps housing internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sangaikot and Saikot Blocks today.

Kumar personally engaged with displaced residents, listening to their concerns and pledging prompt assistance. During his visit, he encouraged camp residents to maintain faith in the District Administration and security forces while emphasising the importance of their cooperation in preserving regional stability.

The deputy commissioner's inspection tour extended beyond relief camps to include visits to local villages, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities in the affected areas. His interactions with students and staff aimed to verify continued access to essential services.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Thangboi Gangte, Chief Executive Officer Lalthazam, and various district officials, Kumar's administration has committed to visiting all remaining relief camps in the coming days.

The initiative represents part of a broader governmental effort to address displacement concerns in Churachandpur district following regional unrest.