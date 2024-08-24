Amid heavy rainfall in Manipur's Thoubal district in the past few days, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an advisory urging the public to stay alert and remain indoors.

In a public notice, the DDMA asked people to take necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and properties.

The notice stated, "In view of the urgent nature and unexpected heavy rainfall which occurred in Thoubal District in last few days and as a precautionary measure, the public of Thoubal District specially those affected by flood, is hereby advise to stay alert and remain indoor taking all necessary precautions to avoid loss of life and properties."

Furthermore, the authority also issued necessary guidelines and helpline numbers.

People have been asked to remain alert for possible floods and breach of river banks and embankments.

Furthermore, the DDMA also urged people to avoid or postpone agricultural activities till the weather is clear and rain subsides.

Moreover, children and elders have been advised to remain indoors and avoid going out in open unless extremely necessary to do so.

Urging people to stay informed with latest weather forecast from the state and the centre, the officials also suggested that emergency kits with essential and life-saving items including non-perishable food, water, first aid and medicine etc., be prepared.

For any emergency, people can contact the district helpline numbers: SDO-Thoubal - 9089487308/9862299290; SDO-Lilong - 7005190012/7085165216.