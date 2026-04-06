Manipur declares ‘dry days’ in border districts ahead of Assam Assembly polls

The Manipur government has declared “dry days” in three districts bordering Assam in view of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, restricting the sale and distribution of liquor during the critical pre-poll period.



According to a public notice issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Excise, Manipur, the prohibition will be in force from 5:00 PM on April 7 to 5:00 PM on April 9, coinciding with polling day in Assam. The order applies to the districts of Tamenglong, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.



The notification, issued under Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Section 17(3) of the Eastern Bengal & Assam Excise Act, 1910 (as extended to Manipur), mandates a complete halt on the sale, service, and distribution of liquor in the notified areas during the specified period.



Officials stated that the measure is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections by preventing any potential misuse of alcohol to influence voters in the adjoining poll-bound regions of Assam.



The directive will be enforced across all licensed establishments, including retail liquor outlets, bars, and hotels. Authorities have warned of strict action against violations under the relevant excise and election laws.



The declaration of dry days in border areas is a routine precautionary measure adopted during elections to maintain law and order and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.