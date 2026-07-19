Manipur declares holiday for educational institutions to allow students to watch FIFA World Cup final

The Manipur government has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and higher educational institutions across the state on Monday, July 20, to enable students to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

According to an order issued by the Education Department on Sunday, July 19, the Governor has approved the closure of all educational institutions affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM), the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other recognised boards.

The order also covers colleges, universities and higher educational institutions under the government, aided and unaided sectors.

The decision was taken as the FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 a.m. on July 20 (IST), allowing students across the state to watch the match.