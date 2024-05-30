Government of Manipur has declared May 30 and May 31 as public holidays for all government offices, including Public Sector Undertakings, Corporations, and Autonomous Bodies/Societies under its jurisdiction. This directive also applies to all banks, financial institutions, and LIC offices in the state. The decision, sanctioned by the Governor, is in response to the incessant rainfall brought by Cyclone Remal, which has resulted in widespread flooding in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Bishnupur districts.

The persistent rains have caused severe inundation in various areas, prompting the state government to initiate extensive rescue and relief operations through district administrations and relevant departments. Authorities are urging the public to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel to facilitate these efforts. Citizens stranded in floodwaters can contact helpline numbers provided by their respective Deputy Commissioners. Additionally, centralised emergency helplines (09233522822, 09485280461, 0385-2440028, 06909525816, 0385-2912006) have been activated, involving civil, police, and security forces.

While schools and colleges are also affected, with separate closure orders issued on May 29, 2024, essential service departments, including Home, Police, District Administration, Relief & Disaster Management, Power, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF&PD, MI, Forests, and LDA, will remain operational. Officers and employees from other departments are expected to be on call to address any emergencies.