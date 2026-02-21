Manipur declares three-day state mourning for MLA Vungzagin Valte

The Government of Manipur has declared a three-day State Mourning as a mark of respect to the memory of (Late) Vungzagin Valte, MLA of 56–Thanlon Assembly Constituency, who passed away on February 21, 2026.

According to an official order issued by the General Administration Department under the directions of the Governor, State Mourning will be observed from February 22 to 24 across Manipur.

During the mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings throughout the State where it is regularly hoisted. The government has also announced that there will be no official entertainment during the period of mourning.

The order further directed the Director General of Police, Manipur, to accord full Police Honours at the place of the funeral, underscoring the State’s recognition of the late legislator’s public service and contributions.

Copies of the order have been circulated to constitutional authorities, administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, heads of departments and media agencies to ensure wide publicity and strict compliance.

Valte’s passing marks a significant loss to the political landscape of Manipur, particularly to the people of Thanlon Assembly Constituency, whom he represented in the State Legislative Assembly. The State is set to bid a solemn farewell to the sitting legislator with full honours befitting his office.