The decomposed body a minor boy who had been missing since May last year has been recovered in Manipur's Chandel district.

The highly decomposed body has been identified as that of 17-year-old Ngangom Nevy who had been missing since May last year, when the violence broke out in the state.

As per sources, the body was found at Sokom Village under Chandel district after combined search operation of Sugnu Police, central force, forensic local people and family members of the victim that started from 11.10 am today. The corpse was later brought to the morgue at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

The victim, who hails from Sugnu Awang Mandop Leikai had gone missing since May 28 last year. He had gone missing when armed miscreants attacked some villages in Serou and Sugnu. The family members had filed a missing report on May 31 last year at the Sugnu police station and later lodged an FIR on July 31, 2023, also.

Earlier, search operations were carried out several times however the body could not be traced for such a long period. Assumed dead, the family member had even performed the victim's last rite using a “Pangong” tree plant as a symbolic representation of the dead body following customary practice.

But the matter arose again when yesterday a video that showed a man being brutally killed reportedly got viral on social media.

Seeing that viral video, the family member again reported to the Sugnu Police Station. Following the complaint report, search operation was carried out today from 11.10 am onwards in the presence of a forensic team, central forces, victim's family members and local people.

Based on the viral video, the search operation was carried out in all the suspected areas and finally the decomposed body of Ngangom Nevy was found at Sokom Village under Chandel district.