Manipur delegation comprising of 14 CSOs heads to Delhi to raise NRC, Census issues with Centre

A joint delegation comprising representatives of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs), along with representatives of the Naga, Kom and Meitei Pangal communities, left Imphal for New Delhi on Thursday, August 20 to raise issues related to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the delay in the Census.

The delegation is scheduled to meet central leaders in New Delhi and seek their intervention on demands concerning the implementation of the NRC and the conduct of the Census.

Representatives of the organisations said the delegation would place their concerns before central leaders and seek clarity and action on the issues during the meetings.

Those who spoke about the delegation’s visit included SM Jalal, president of AMMOCOC; Gaikhiam Thaimei, vice president of RNYOM; Serto Hao Kom, president of Kom Union Manipur; and Dr K. Heera Kabui, president of Kabui Union.

The delegation’s visit comes amid continued discussions in Manipur over the NRC and Census, with civil society groups seeking central government intervention on the two issues.