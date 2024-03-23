The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has raised serious concerns regarding the alleged irregularities during the current tenure of Manipur Education Minister Th. Basantakumar.

According to DESAM, individuals lacking essential qualifications in B.Ed and M.Ed have been appointed as faculty members at DM College of Teacher Education.

During a press conference held at Kwakeithel, DESAM President Mayengbam Somorjit Meitei emphasized the issue, stating, “At the DM College of Teacher Education, the Education Department has initially appointed four Assistant Professors, whose recruitment results were declared on March 15. It is concerning that one of these Assistant Professors, who lacks the mandatory B.Ed or M.Ed qualifications, has been posted at this institution, which falls under the purview of the National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE).”



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The student organization, DESAM, posed critical questions, asking how long the Chief Minister of Manipur would overlook these alleged irregularities without taking any action. They also questioned how the Education Minister and Education Commissioner could justify such appointments.

DESAM further highlighted that according to the regulations set by the National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE), institutions under its purview are prohibited from appointing contract, part-time, or guest faculty members as full-time faculty members. Section 5.1 of Appendix 4 of the NCTE 2014 regulations clearly states that only full-time faculties are permitted.

Adding weight to their argument, DESAM pointed out that on 1st March 2020, the NCTE took stringent action by cancelling the recognition of DM College of Teacher Education (DMCTE) and Hindi Teachers’ Training College (HTTC) for employing contractual faculties, highlighting the seriousness of the issue and the need for immediate corrective measures.