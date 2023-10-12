A worrisome scenario has emerged in violence-torn Manipur with at least 26 positive dengue cases have been reported at Churachandpur district hospital.

From January through October 9, a total of 1,204 cases were recorded in the state of Manipur, with Imphal West having the most instances (828), according to authorities.

The state reported its first dengue case in January this year.



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As per reports, two instances were recorded in February, two in July, four in August, eight in September, and ten in October.

To prevent the spread of dengue, the Churachandpur District Malaria Department has begun fogging measures in areas where dengue cases have been found, including Singseng, Tuibong, DM. Veng, Rengkai, Zomi Colony, and New Lamka in Churanchandpur.