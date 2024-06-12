The Manipur government on Wednesday deported 38 more illegal immigrants to Myanmar through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh. Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the deportation on social media platform X, stating, "In continuation of the deportation process of immigrants, the Government of Manipur has deported 38 (thirty-eight) Myanmar Nationals to their home country Myanmar through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh, today. They have been handed over safely to Myanmar authorities by the Immigration Officers of Government of India posted at ICP, Moreh."

The Chief Minister also shared photographs of the deportation process on X, reinforcing the state government's commitment to identifying and deporting illegal immigrants. Singh emphasized, "The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and remains steadfast in its resolve to deport them. Let’s keep our borders and country secure."

This recent deportation follows the first phase completed on May 2 this year, where another group of 38 illegal immigrants from Myanmar were deported through Moreh. Additionally, in March, seven Myanmar nationals, including women, were deported by air from Imphal International Airport to Moreh, a border town located approximately 110 km south of Imphal in Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar.

Earlier, Singh had highlighted the issue of illegal immigration leading to the unnatural growth of 996 new villages, posing a threat to the indigenous population and national security. During the last state assembly session, he responded to an opposition Congress MLA's question by revealing that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese were detected in the state from May 3 last year until February 27 this year.