Manipur deputy chief minister drives skill training push in Kangpokpi

Manipur's Kangpokpi district witnessed a key step towards self-reliant livelihoods on May 5 as officials inaugurated a skill training and certificate ceremony under the Art of Living banner. The event spotlighted practical courses in tailoring and mobile phone repairing, aiming to turn rural youth into entrepreneurs amid persistent unemployment challenges in Manipur's hills.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen provided crucial sponsorship and backing, fuelling the programme's focus on micro-businesses and community growth. Her efforts have sparked similar initiatives across Kangpokpi and nearby areas, shifting reliance from jobs to home-grown enterprises.

Lamminlal Simte, MCS, ADM Kangpokpi, cut the ribbon as chief guest, with James Doujapao Haokip, MCS, CEO SH-ADC Kangpokpi, attending as guest of honour. Host Ravi Kumar oversaw proceedings.

Speakers highlighted that practical training in areas such as tailoring and mobile phone repair can help unemployed youth move towards self-sustaining work. Several trainees shared that the courses enabled them to start small ventures, reduce reliance on others, and contribute to local economic activity.

Both Simte and Haokip stressed the need to strengthen skill-based education in remote areas, urging participants to use their training not only for jobs but also to create employment within their communities.

Certificates were handed over to successful trainees, marking the completion of their courses and their transition into potential entrepreneurs.

Organisers said the programme was supported through sponsorship and continued backing from Kipgen, whose focus on youth empowerment is being reflected in on-ground initiatives across Kangpokpi and nearby areas. They added that the approach aims to build a structured ecosystem linking skills, enterprise and community welfare.

“The vision is not just to train, but to transform,” an organiser said, noting that such efforts are laying the foundation for a more self-reliant local economy.

The organising committee expressed gratitude to attendees and stakeholders, and said similar entrepreneurship-oriented programmes would be expanded in the region.