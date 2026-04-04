Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen extends Easter greetings, calls for unity and hope

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on April 4 extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Easter Sunday 2026, highlighting the message of hope, renewal and the triumph of life symbolised by the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In her message, Kipgen described Easter as a time for spiritual reflection and celebration, emphasising the enduring values of faith, love and redemption that guide people through challenging times.

Calling the occasion one of “new beginnings”, she urged citizens to draw inspiration from the spirit of Easter to strengthen resilience and promote unity in society.

“May the spirit of Easter fill every heart with peace, inspire hope in every life, and bring renewed strength to face the days ahead,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also encouraged people to celebrate the festival by embracing compassion, spreading joy and strengthening bonds within families and communities, stressing that harmony and goodwill are essential for collective progress.

She conveyed her best wishes to all citizens for a happy and blessed Easter Sunday.