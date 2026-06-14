Manipur deputy CM alleges SoO group’s role in killing of six Naga civilians, CM says NIA probe underway

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Sunday, June 14, alleged that a group operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement was involved in the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict action against those responsible.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat following the NDA Chief Ministers’ Conclave, Dikho described the killings as a disturbing and unacceptable act that has deeply affected the people of Manipur.

The Deputy Chief Minister referred to the six Naga men who were abducted on May 13 and whose bodies were later recovered in Kangpokpi district. Condemning the incident, he said such acts of violence and brutality could not be accepted under any circumstances.

Without naming any specific organisation, Dikho alleged that those responsible belonged to a group covered under the SoO arrangement and urged the Prime Minister to intervene to ensure that armed groups operating under the agreement are brought under control.

He said the state’s people desired peace and stressed the need for stronger measures to restore normalcy and law and order in Manipur, which continues to face ethnic tensions and security challenges.

Dikho also called for an end to religious discrimination and persecution and underscored the importance of preserving India’s secular values.

The killings have triggered widespread concern among Naga communities, with several civil society organisations demanding the immediate arrest of those involved and stronger action against armed groups functioning under the SoO framework.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, accompanied by members of the Council of Ministers and MLAs, also addressed the media at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The briefing largely focused on the achievements of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years.

Responding to concerns raised by sections of the Naga community seeking the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, the Chief Minister said criticism of the government during periods of public distress was understandable.

Emphasising accountability under the law, Singh stated that the case relating to the killing of the six Naga men had already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said that anyone found involved in the case, irrespective of position or office, would face legal action.

On the issue of the SoO agreement, the Chief Minister said lasting peace in the state would remain difficult unless illegal weapons were surrendered.

He added that discussions were underway with security agencies regarding disarmament and announced that an additional COBRA battalion would be deployed to strengthen security operations, noting the challenges faced by state police in conducting anti-insurgency operations across Manipur.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said authorities had identified all six victims and were examining demands raised by apex Naga organisations before handing over the bodies to their families.

He stated that while identification had been completed, certain issues raised by Naga bodies were under consideration and that this process could delay the formal handover.

Regarding demands for the abrogation of the SoO agreement, Konthoujam noted that the arrangement had been signed jointly by the Centre and the state government and discussions on the matter were continuing with the Union government.

The state government reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice in the case while strengthening security measures as part of ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur.