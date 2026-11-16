Manipur Deputy CM calls for collective fight against drug abuse, violence against women
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen urged communities to unite against drug abuse, corruption, communalism and violence against women. Her appeal linked Birsa Munda's legacy with collective action against present-day social oppression.
- Appeal came during Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Churachandpur district
- Event marked birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda
- She linked honouring freedom fighters with upholding their cherished values
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on November 16 urged communities to unite against drug abuse, corruption, communalism and violence against women, stressing the need for collective efforts to address social challenges.
She made the appeal during her visit to Churachandpur district to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.
Kipgen said honouring freedom fighters also meant upholding the values for which they had fought. She called upon communities to stand together against drug abuse, alcoholism, communalism, corruption, violence against women and injustice.
The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that churches, village authorities, civil society organisations and the youth must actively participate in these efforts.
"If our forefathers fought colonial oppression, let us fight social oppression and the evils threatening our communities today," she said.
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