Manipur Deputy CM condemns killing of civilian lineman in Kangpokpi

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has condemned the killing of Paojangam Chongloi, a civilian lineman who was reportedly ambushed and killed while travelling to carry out repair work in the Kangpokpi area.

In a statement dated September 23, Kipgen said Chongloi, 36, was the son of Lutjalam Chongloi and Lhaivah Changloi of Walustphal and left behind his wife and four children.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, Chongloi worked as a local lineman and carried out repair and maintenance work whenever the official lineman was unavailable. She said he was reportedly ambushed by unidentified militants while on his way to undertake repair work at Lasa.

Kipgen described the killing as a "tragic loss" for the family and the community and extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

She urged the authorities to conduct a fair and impartial investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

"There has been enough loss of innocent lives. I appeal to all concerned to stop the violence and choose peace and humanity," Kipgen said.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi, also condemned the killing and identified the victim in its September 23 statement as a 33 KV lineman from the Twilang area.

The tribal body called on the state government to take action against the groups it accused and said the mortal remains of Chongloi would not be claimed by the Kuki-Zo community until those responsible, along with the perpetrators of other killings, are brought to justice.

The incident comes amid continuing security concerns in parts of Manipur, where violence involving armed groups and civilians has remained a major challenge.