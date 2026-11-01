Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on November 1 strongly condemned the killing of two young Kuki-Zo men, Paoginlal Hangshing and Tinginlun Chongloi, whose bodies were recovered on November 1, days after they were allegedly abducted on October 28.

Describing the incident as a shocking and heartbreaking tragedy, Kipgen said the killings had devastated the families and the community, who had been anxiously waiting for the safe return of the two youths.

She expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two young lives and extended her condolences to the bereaved families in Taphou Kuki village.

The Deputy Chief Minister called for a thorough investigation into the killings and urged the authorities to ensure that all those responsible were brought to justice without delay. “The families deserve swift justice,” she said.

Kipgen also appealed to all concerned not to allow the incident to trigger further violence. Reiterating her call for restraint amid the prevailing volatile situation, she urged people to prevent further bloodshed and avoid actions that could lead to more suffering.

She prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear their loss.