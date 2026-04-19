Manipur Deputy CM condemns Ukhrul convoy attack, calls it ‘barbaric assault on humanity’

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a civilian passenger convoy along the Imphal–Ukhrul road, describing it as a “cowardly, barbaric and inhuman act.”

The incident took place near TM Kasom Village in Ukhrul district on April 18 at around 2:30 pm, resulting in the death of two civilians, including a retired personnel of the Naga Regiment.

“I am deeply pained and profoundly saddened by this tragic and cowardly attack. Such a heinous crime against innocent civilians is unforgivable and a direct assault on humanity,” Kipgen said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, she conveyed her condolences and assured that the government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

Highlighting the gravity of the incident, Kipgen informed that the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency for a thorough and impartial probe. “Those responsible will not be spared and will face the full force of law,” she asserted.

Appealing for calm, the Deputy Chief Minister urged citizens to maintain peace, reject fear and division, and cooperate with authorities. She stressed the importance of unity and restraint, calling on people to trust the government and the ongoing investigation.

“In this hour of grief, we must stand together as one people with compassion and resolve. The Government of Manipur remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard every citizen and restore lasting peace,” she added.