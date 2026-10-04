Manipur Deputy CM, Kuki Inpi condemn killing of 71-year-old farmer, CoTU announces 24 hour shutdown

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and the Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills have condemned the killing of a 71-year-old farmer in Kangpokpi district, as the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) announced a 24-hour total shutdown across the district from midnight on October 5.

The deceased, identified as Hemjang Haokip of Khunkho village, was found dead on Sunday, a day after he was reported missing from his agricultural field. His body was recovered from a forested area, with his hands reportedly tied. The circumstances have led to allegations that he was abducted before being killed.

Kipgen expressed deep sadness over the death and condemned the killing of the elderly civilian. She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family and urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, establish the facts and take firm legal action against those responsible.

“The loss of a life at this age, under such tragic circumstances, is deeply distressing,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also appealed to all sections of society to maintain calm and exercise restraint, stressing that such incidents should not result in further loss of life or an escalation of tensions.

The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills described Haokip’s killing as “brutal and inhumane” and alleged that NSCN-IM cadres forcibly abducted him from his agricultural field on October 3 before subjecting him to violence and killing him.

The organisation demanded that those responsible be arrested within four days and face the maximum punishment under the law. It said it had so far exercised restraint to prevent any retaliatory violence and urged authorities to ensure justice for the deceased farmer.

Meanwhile, CoTU announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district from midnight on October 5 to midnight on October 6 as a mark of mourning over Haokip’s killing.

According to the shutdown notice, government offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments will remain closed during the period. Media services, medical emergencies and airport operations have been exempted from the shutdown.

The latest killing and the shutdown call come amid continuing tensions in parts of Manipur, with community organisations repeatedly urging authorities to ensure the safety of civilians and take action against those accused of violence.