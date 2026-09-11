Manipur Deputy CM Losii Dikho abstains from Cabinet meeting, cites Naga legislators’ position

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on September 10, abstained from a Cabinet meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, citing the collective position and sentiments of the Naga Legislators’ Forum.

In a statement, Dikho said he decided not to attend the meeting in view of the prevailing circumstances and the participation of fellow Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen.

Dikho said his decision was taken “for the sake of the Naga people” and that he considered it inappropriate to participate in Cabinet proceedings when, according to him, people allegedly involved in creating unrest were part of the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister also levelled serious allegations against Nemcha Kipgen and her husband, Thangboi Kipgen, whom he identified as the head of the Kuki National Front (President), or KNF(P). He alleged that Thangboi Kipgen was responsible for violence against Naga people and claimed that Nemcha Kipgen had shared state secrets and colluded with her husband.



Dikho further alleged that six Naga civilians had been killed and mutilated and claimed their bodies remained unclaimed at a morgue. He criticised the authorities for what he described as a lack of action against those responsible and questioned the continued participation of Nemcha Kipgen in the state government.

He said the situation was deeply disturbing and accused the authorities of failing to take adequate steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Dikho clarified that his decision to abstain from the Cabinet meeting should not be viewed as a withdrawal from his responsibilities as Deputy Chief Minister.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Manipur and said he would continue working towards peace, unity, understanding and harmonious coexistence among the communities in the state.