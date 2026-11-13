Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho has strongly condemned the killing of four people in an ambush near New Heaven along the Imphal-Ukhrul Road in Ukhrul district on November 13 and appealed to civil society organisations, village authorities and youth leaders to come forward for dialogue and reconciliation.

In a statement titled ‘Call for Dialogue and Reconciliation’, Dikho said the state had endured immense suffering due to the continuing loss of innocent lives and warned that violence and retaliation would only deepen the wounds.

He identified the four victims of Friday’s attack as Kapangkhui RS, Haoleia RS, August Ngalung and Khanmila. While the first two were residents of Shangshak village, the other two belonged to Tashar village.

“Human life is precious and enough blood has been shed. It is time to step back from the brink,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Dikho urged civil society organisations, village authorities, youth leaders and all peace-loving citizens to participate in dialogue, stressing that the cycle of violence could only be ended through conversation and mutual understanding.

“True courage is not found in wielding a sword but in having the strength to sit across from one another and listen,” he said.

Calling for an end to retaliatory violence, Dikho said the state must give peace a chance and work towards preventing further killings.

The four people were killed after unidentified armed miscreants opened fire on a Maruti Swift car and a Bolero pickup vehicle near New Heaven along National Highway 202 at around 1 pm on Friday, according to Manipur Police. Security forces, including Manipur Police, the BSF, Army and Assam Rifles, have been deployed in the area, while search operations are underway to trace those responsible.