Manipur Deputy CM meets KfW officials to review COSFOM forest conservation project

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister and Minister-in-Charge of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Losii Dikho on October 13 met officials of the KfW Development Bank and the Community-based Sustainable Forest Management for Water Resources Conservation in Manipur (COSFOM) project to review its progress and discuss measures for its continued implementation.

The team called on Dikho at his office in the Civil Secretariat, Mantripukhri, and briefed him on the project’s objectives, progress and ecological impact.

COSFOM is a Government of India development project supported by Germany’s KfW Development Bank under the Indo-German Programme on Climate Change Adaptation. It is implemented by the Manipur Forest Department and managed by the Community Forestry and Water Conservation Society-Manipur.

During the meeting, Nina Jantos, Portfolio Manager for Natural Resources and Climate, East and Southeast Asia, at KfW Development Bank, outlined the project’s key targets, including the restoration of 21,800 hectares of degraded forests, strengthening upper watersheds and improving the livelihoods of local communities.

Jantos highlighted the project’s progress despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Manipur. She emphasised its role in addressing ecological degradation while supporting communities dependent on forest resources. She also sought the Deputy Chief Minister’s support to facilitate the project’s smooth implementation and continuation.

Dikho acknowledged the project’s objectives and contribution to ecological conservation and community development. He appreciated KfW’s efforts to strengthen income-generating activities, community infrastructure and self-help groups, and assured the team of the state government’s support and necessary assistance for effective implementation.

The meeting was attended by Dr Bjoern Wode, Chief Technical Advisor, GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Manipur; Saravanakumar Veerasivam, Sector Specialist for Natural Resource Management, KfW Office, New Delhi; L. Joykumar Singh, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests and Project Director, COSFOM-KfW; Sanajaoba Khuraijam, Conservator of Forests and Chief Operating Officer, COSFOM-KfW; K. Hrishikesh Singh, Assistant Chief Technical Advisor, GFA Consulting Group GmbH, Manipur; and Ajay Srivastava, Capacity Building and Training Officer, COSFOM-KfW.