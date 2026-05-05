Manipur Deputy CM mourns veteran politician AS Arthur’s death

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has expressed grief over the death of veteran politician AS Arthur, describing his life as one marked by “unwavering dedication to public service and the welfare of the people”.

Arthur, a former MLA from Ukhrul who later served as a minister handling General Administration Department (GAD) and Forest, passed away recently. His death has led to widespread mourning across the hill districts.

In a condolence message, Kipgen said, “His invaluable contributions and exemplary leadership will always be remembered with profound respect and gratitude.” She added that she extends “heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones” and hoped they find “strength and comfort during this difficult time”.

Several Kuki civil society organisations and student bodies in Ukhrul also issued statements mourning his death, recalling his long public career and role in governance.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation, Ukhrul, described Arthur as a distinguished public servant whose leadership and values would remain a guiding example. Kuki Inpi Ukhrul said he served with distinction both as a bureaucrat and political leader, contributing significantly to the state and its people.

The Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, highlighted his legacy of service and commitment to unity and responsibility, noting that representatives of various organisations paid their last respects as a mark of solidarity.

Condolences continued to pour in from different quarters, with leaders and organisations expressing support to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul.

Arthur is survived by his family, including his son Alfred Kangam Arthur, who is the sitting MP from Outer Manipur.