Manipur Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen calls for support to local products, stronger SHGs

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen called for greater support to locally made products and stronger self-help groups (SHGs), saying grassroots participation can help create sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthen the local economy.

Kipgen made the remarks after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat along with BJP Sadar Hills workers in Kangpokpi.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s emphasis on “Vocal for Local” and strengthening SHGs, Kipgen said the initiatives could help support local entrepreneurs, empower communities and expand livelihood opportunities at the grassroots level.

“The message on Vocal for Local and strengthening Self-Help Groups is a powerful call to support local products, empower communities, create sustainable livelihoods and strengthen grassroots participation,” Kipgen said.

She stressed the need for collective efforts to promote local production and community-based enterprises while creating greater economic opportunities, particularly through grassroots institutions and SHGs.

Kipgen also said the principles of Seva and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas should continue to guide efforts towards inclusive development and social empowerment.

She urged BJP workers and grassroots-level functionaries to remain committed to public service and contribute towards the vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and a “Viksit Manipur”.

“Together, let us work towards Viksit Bharat–Viksit Manipur with the spirit of Seva and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” she said.