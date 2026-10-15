Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on October 15 condemned the fatal attack between Molnoi and Phaikoh in Kamjong district that killed a woman and injured her husband, urging authorities to ensure a swift investigation and appealing to all communities to maintain peace.

In a statement issued from Kangpokpi on October 15, Kipgen expressed condolences to the family of Hatneikim Haokip and prayed for the speedy recovery of her husband, Jangkhongam Haokip, who sustained injuries in the attack.

She urged the district administration to maintain law and order, investigate the incident promptly and identify and apprehend those responsible.

“Violence against innocent civilians achieves nothing and harms everyone,” Kipgen said, appealing to community leaders, youth and residents across the region to remain calm and exercise restraint during the tense situation.

She also cautioned against rumours and provocations, stressing that peace, mutual respect and the safety of all people must remain the shared priority.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions following the attack, while police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.