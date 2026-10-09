Manipur Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen extends relief to conflict-hit IT Road villages

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has extended humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected villages along the Imphal-Tamenglong (IT) Road, distributing essential food supplies to families facing prolonged insecurity and economic hardship.

The relief consignment, comprising 100 bags of rice, five bags of sugar and 10 bags of dal, was distributed among residents of Chaljang, T. Kholmun, Wakotphai, K. Haimol, Bileijang and other villages through local community elders.

The assistance comes amid continuing difficulties for communities along the IT Road, where residents have faced restricted movement, disrupted access to markets and shortages of essential commodities amid prolonged tensions.

According to local accounts, a three-month-long economic blockade enforced by United Naga Council (UNC) volunteers had disrupted the movement of essential goods along the corridor, contributing to rising prices and worsening economic distress among residents.

Although the blockade has formally ended, normal life remains disrupted in several settlements, with persistent security concerns continuing to affect mobility and access to essential supplies.

The latest relief initiative was directed towards villages that have experienced recent armed attacks and remain vulnerable amid the prevailing instability. The assistance is intended to provide immediate support to families struggling with insecurity and economic deprivation.

The situation along the IT Road has highlighted the difficulties faced by communities dependent on the corridor for transportation, trade and access to essential goods. For many residents, the conclusion of the blockade has not necessarily meant a return to normalcy, as concerns over personal safety continue to affect daily activities.

Local leaders welcomed the relief assistance and expressed gratitude for the intervention. They also called for sustained security measures to protect vulnerable villages and ensure safe, uninterrupted movement along the transport corridor.

The latest distribution underscores the continuing humanitarian needs of conflict-affected communities in Manipur, with residents seeking not only emergency assistance but also lasting security arrangements and reliable access to essential services and markets.