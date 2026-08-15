Manipur Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen leads 60 km Tiranga bike rally in Kangpokpi on Independence Day

More than 300 bikers from different communities participated in a 60-km Tiranga Bike Rally in Kangpokpi district as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark India's Independence Day.

The rally, organised under the leadership of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, covered the route from Kangpokpi district headquarters to Gamgiphai and onward to Keithelmanbi Military Colony in the Champhai Sub-Division.

Participants carried the Tricolour on their motorcycles as they travelled through Sadar Hills. The participation of bikers from different communities highlighted the campaign's message of national unity and shared citizenship.

The celebrations also featured an 80-foot-long Tricolour carried by students in a procession stretching nearly one kilometre from Brigadier M. Thomas Ground towards Downtown Kangpokpi.

The day's programme began at Kipgen's residence, where a ceremonial flag-hoisting was organised under the aegis of the BJP Sadar Hills. Thangjamang Kipgen, president of BJP Sadar Hills, addressed the gathering on the significance of Har Ghar Tiranga and Independence Day before Nemcha Kipgen unfurled the National Flag. The National Song and National Anthem were subsequently rendered.

The programme later moved to Brigadier M. Thomas Ground, where Kipgen flagged off the Tiranga Bike Rally after authorities briefed participants on safety and traffic protocols.

She was accompanied by Joel G Haokip, Joint Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister's Office and Joint Secretary, TA & Hills, with additional charge of RD & PR, besides the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi, BJP leaders and workers, and representatives of civil society organisations.

Addressing the gathering, Kipgen said the Tricolour represented India's unity, dignity and collective responsibility and belonged to citizens irrespective of their community, region or political affiliation.

She said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign should extend beyond a ceremonial observance and encourage responsible citizenship, mutual respect and participation in nation-building.

Kipgen also urged young people to carry the spirit of Independence Day beyond August 15 and contribute to building a stronger, developed and self-reliant India.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the participation in the rally demonstrated the potential of patriotism to bring people together despite social differences and challenges.

The 60-km bike rally, giant Tricolour procession and participation of people from different sections of society gave the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a mass character in Kangpokpi, with the Tricolour serving as the central symbol of the Independence Day celebrations.