Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condoled the demise of MLA Sapam Kunjakeswore Singh, who passed away at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of November 20.

In a condolence message issued from Kangpokpi, Kipgen expressed profound sorrow over the legislator's untimely demise, describing it as a loss not only to his family but also to the people of Manipur and the state's public life.

She said Singh's contributions, commitment to public service and dedication to the people of the state would remain etched in the memories of those he served.

Kipgen also extended her condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, friends, colleagues and others affected by the loss, and prayed for strength for them to overcome their grief.

She prayed for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.