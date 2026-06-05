Manipur Deputy CM, Saitu MLA condemn Loibol killings, demand swift action against perpetrators

The killing of three civilians and the destruction of houses in Loibol village under New Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district has drawn strong condemnation from Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen, who have called for immediate action against those responsible.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Nemcha Kipgen described the deaths of Letkhongam Haokip, Tinmary Haokip and Jangminlal Haokip as a heartbreaking tragedy that has left the community in grief and sorrow.

"I am deeply saddened and anguished by the tragic loss of three innocent lives, including a woman, in the unfortunate incident that occurred at Loibol village under New Keithelmanbi in Kangpokpi district," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a statement.

She strongly condemned all forms of violence targeting innocent civilians, stating that such incidents deepen the suffering of people and undermine efforts to build a peaceful and secure future. Nemcha Kipgen also extended her condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the government remains committed to ensuring the rule of law and protecting the lives and security of citizens.

Meanwhile, Haokholet Kipgen strongly condemned what he described as a brutal attack on Loibol Khullen village, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and widespread destruction of homes and property.

"The targeting of innocent civilians and the destruction of their homes and livelihoods are unacceptable and deserve the strongest condemnation," the legislator said.

Calling the attack a barbaric act with no place in society, the MLA demanded that those responsible be identified and brought to justice without delay.

He also urged Central forces, state security agencies and the Government of India to take immediate and decisive measures to restore security in the area, protect vulnerable villages and prevent further attacks. Additionally, he called for immediate relief and rehabilitation assistance for affected families who have suffered significant losses.

The statements come amid growing concern over the security situation in parts of Kangpokpi district following the deadly attack, which claimed three civilian lives and left several houses damaged or destroyed. Local residents have also demanded enhanced security deployment and swift justice for the victims.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.