Manipur deputy CM stresses honesty in healthcare at new dental clinic launch

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has called for unwavering honesty and ethical standards in healthcare, inaugurating Saki Dental Care, a new clinic in Kangpokpi town, as a key boost to local medical access.

The facility, run by dental surgeon Dr Lunsanglen Kipgen, opened amid a ceremony attended by James Doujapao Haokip, Chief Executive Officer of the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council. Rev Tunlal Haokip led the dedication prayers.

Kipgen described the launch as a milestone for hope and progress in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district. She highlighted the need for modern facilities and skilled professionals as the area develops, noting that strong oral health services support wider community well-being.

Addressing staff and locals, she warned that trust underpins medical success. "Honesty is the best policy, especially where patients entrust their lives to professionals," Kipgen said. She urged discipline and integrity to build lasting public respect and true service.

The clinic's arrival signals growing investment in hill district healthcare, amid Manipur's ongoing push for better infrastructure in remote areas.