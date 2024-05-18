A 30-year-old man was shot in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The incident occurred near Khumbong Primary Health Centre in the Patsoi police station area, where the victim, identified as Laishram Kumarjit, is a designer by profession.

According to police, the man was shot in his left calf.

Details surrounding the shooting, including the motive and the identity of the assailant, are yet to be disclosed by the authorities. The injured man was promptly attended to and taken for medical treatment following the incident.

Police investigations are underway to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

It's a developing story. Further details are awaited.