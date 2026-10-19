Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 19 said around 3,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation had been destroyed, 307 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 467 alleged drug traffickers arrested in the state over the past year.

Speaking at the 135th Raising Day of Manipur Police at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal, the chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to tackling poppy cultivation and drug trafficking.

The event also saw Paukhanmung Guite, Commandant of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Churachandpur, serve as parade commander. According to the statement, he was the first police officer from the Kuki-Zo community to lead the parade at a state function in Imphal since the ethnic crisis began in May 2023.

Singh acknowledged that the government's actions under its 'War on Drugs' campaign had faced questions on social media and in newspapers. However, he said the government remained committed to curbing illegal poppy cultivation and drug trafficking, citing their impact on young people.

He said police and other agencies were monitoring the situation and intensifying efforts to identify and dismantle drug networks operating across the state.

CM calls for peace, highlights surrender of arms

Referring to the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, Singh said the crisis had led some youths to take up arms. He said the state government, in coordination with security forces, had undertaken efforts to restore peace and stability, which had also encouraged the voluntary surrender of weapons.

He also cited homecoming ceremonies organised for cadres of two proscribed groups, the KCP-PWG and KCP-Taibanganba, as part of efforts to promote reconciliation and a return to normalcy.

The chief minister appealed to political parties and all sections of society to appreciate constructive work while pointing out shortcomings so they could be addressed. He said criticism should contribute to correcting mistakes and restoring peace.

477 vehicles being procured for police modernisation

Singh said the state government was committed to modernising and strengthening the police force. Under the Assistance to States and Union Territories for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme, 477 vehicles were being procured, including 60 light bulletproof vehicles and 15 mine-protected vehicles, to improve operational efficiency and preparedness.

He also highlighted the achievements of police personnel in sports, including Additional Superintendent of Police S. Mirabai Chanu and Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Roshibina Devi. The official statement credited Chanu with a Commonwealth Games gold medal and a silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games, while Roshibina won silver in Wushu at the 2026 Asian Games.

DGP recalls police role during 2023 violence

Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said October 19 had been observed as the collective Raising Day of the Manipur Police family since 2008.

Recalling the force's history of dealing with counter-insurgency operations and changing social and technological demands, he said Manipur Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and Assam Rifles, had been on the front line to protect lives and public property after the ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

A total of 13 contingents participated in the march past during Monday's ceremony. The chief minister also presented awards to battalions, police stations and personnel for their performance and service.

The Best Battalion Award 2026 went to the 2nd Battalion, Manipur Rifles. The 4th Indian Reserve Battalion and the 5th Battalion, Manipur Rifles, jointly received the second-best battalion award, while the 10th Indian Reserve Battalion secured third place.

Bishnupur Police Station received the Best Police Station Award. Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West and Senapati Police Station jointly received the second-best award. The Women Police Station in Churachandpur and Waikhong Police Station in Kakching jointly received the third-best award.

Women Sub-Inspector Horthingwon Lungleng of the Women Police Station in Ukhrul was named Best Police Officer, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Chinglensana of City Police Station in Imphal West received the second-best police officer award.

The ceremony was attended by Manipur Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, MLAs, Chief Secretary and senior police officials.